Bomb Found Near House of Greek Supreme Court Member in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device was planted early on Tuesday near the house of a member of the Greek Supreme Civil and Criminal Court in Vyronas district of Athens, the Proto Thema news outlet reported.

According to the Proto Thema news outlet, an unidentified person called the Efimerida ton Sintakton newspaper at around 4:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) and named the address where the explosive device had been planted, warning that the bomb would detonate in 20 minutes.

Upon arrival at the scene, demining specialists found the device in a pot, placed on a motorcycle's trunk, and tried to disable the bomb without using a controlled explosion so as not to destroy such crucial potential evidence as fingerprints or DNA, the outlet noted.

According to preliminary estimates, an assembly error could be one of the reasons why the device failed to explode on time, the news outlet said.

The area has been cordoned off. The police have launched an investigation into the case.