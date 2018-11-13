Bomb Found Near House of Greek Supreme Court Member in Athens - Reports

According to the Proto Thema news outlet, an unidentified person called the Efimerida ton Sintakton newspaper at around 4:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) and named the address where the explosive device had been planted, warning that the bomb would detonate in 20 minutes.
According to preliminary estimates, an assembly error could be one of the reasons why the device failed to explode on time, the news outlet said.
The area has been cordoned off. The police have launched an investigation into the case.
