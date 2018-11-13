Register
12:03 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait at a meadow near Breitenberg, south eastern Germany, October 5, 2015, before the German police will bring them to a first registration point in Passau.

    German Gov't Wants Helpers of Syrian Refugees to Pay Thousands of Euros

    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    154

    What was supposed to be a generous gesture is turning into a real financial nightmare for Germans who took on the responsibility of assisting Syrian refugees in obtaining asylum.

    More than seven thousand Germans who signed guarantor obligations in a bid to help Syrian refugees obtain asylum are suing the state, which has demanded that it have its expenses reimbursed for their medical insurance, housing and other needs, Deutsche Welle reported.

    READ MORE: First Migrant Center Opens in Germany Amid Debates Over Policy’s Effectiveness

    For instance, in 2015, Christian Osterhaus from Bonn helped two Syrian minors obtain asylum, and in 2018 he received a letter from the city authorities that read that he was obliged to pay 7,239 euros to the city budget, reflecting the state's expenses connected with the two refugees for 3 years.

    The court of Cologne has already sided with Germans suing the authorities in four cases, with their lawyer Lothar Mahlberg calling it "the first ray of hope."

    “The fact that those who voluntarily, at their own peril and risk, helped the Syrians who fled war to get into the country legally (not with the help of smugglers who carry refugees to Europe on inflatable boats by sea) will now have to bear the financial burden for many years, is very sad and irritating,” the attorney said.

    This happened due to the fact that Germany tightened its rules on the reunification of refugees with their families in summer 2016: until then, the obligation signed by the guarantor was automatically cancelled after the applicant was granted asylum.

    People attend a right wing protest in Koethen, Germany, September 9, 2018, after a 22-year-old German man died overnight in the eastern town of Koethen and two Afghans have been detained on suspicion of killing him.
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Anti-Migration Protests in Germany Unlikely to Deter Migrant Flows – ICMPD
    Back then, Germany’s Federal Administrative Court ruled that guarantors who had signed for asylum-seekers before the clarification was in place were accountable for three years after the refugee’s family arrived in the country. Those who became guarantors after the clarification are accountable for five years, regardless of the refugees’ asylum status.

    Germany has been struggling to manage a massive migrant influx, becoming one of the countries most affected by the migration crisis in Europe, which broke out in 2015 and saw hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict zones in the Middle East and North Africa.

    According to the World Population Review, Germany has the largest share of migrants in its total population among EU member-states, totalling 12 percent. 

    Tags:
    guarantor, lawsuit, compensation, asylum seeker, migration crisis, migrant, refugees, Syria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse