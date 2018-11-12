UK Couple Who Named Child After Hitler Found to Be Members of Neo-Nazi Group

Another defendant was also convicted of being part of the outlawed National Association organization on Monday, following a seven-week trial.

A UK couple who named their baby after Adolf Hitler have been found guilty of being members of a neo-Nazi group that was banned and designated a terrorist organization in Britain in 2016.

The pair, 22-year-old Adam Thomas and 38-year-old Claudia Patatas, gave evidence to Birmingham Crown Court, admitting to picking Adolf for their baby’s middle name in “admiration” of the notorious Nazi leader.

The court also heard that police found a photo album featuring pictures of the couple and their baby posing with a Swastika flag.

During the trial, Barnaby Jameson QC described the National Association as “openly and aggressively Nazi” and “anti-black, anti-Semitic, anti-Islamic and anti-gay.”

“The world into which this case will take you is a world in which any right-thinking person would wish did not exist,” he added.

Mr. Thomas described himself as a “vehement Nazi”, and is facing additional charges for possessing a bomb-making manual.

They attended numerous National Association meetings together before the group was banned, and Thomas’s Portugal-born girlfriend, who has an SS tattoo on her back, reportedly told another member on Facebook “all Jews must be put to death.”

A third defendant, 27-year-old Daniel Bogunovic, was also found guilty of having ties to the National Association on Monday, and is awaiting sentencing.