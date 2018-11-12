Belgian Lawmaker Suspected of Spying for China - Reports

The Belgian State Security Service suspects that Dewinter maintained close links to a Chinese non-profit association, which opened in the port city of Antwerp five years ago. Allegedly supported by the Chinese authorities, the firm seeks to create a certain "political and business network" in Belgium, according to the Het Laatste Nieuws.
The company organized cultural events, to which it tried to attract Belgian politicians and businessmen, and is suspected by the State Security Service of an attempt to interfere in Belgium's decision-making process, the newspaper reported.
Dewinter has rejected the allegations, denying any ties with the association and the Chinese government, the newspaper said.
