UK Prime Minister Theresa May managed to win concessions from Brussels that would keep the United Kingdom in the customs union and therefore resolve the Irish border problem, The Times reported on November 4, citing sources in Brussels and London.

We should put the final say on Brexit in the hands of the British people, Former UK education minister Justine Greening told BBC.

"I think it's the worst of all worlds. It leaves us with less influence, less controls over the rules we have to follow and… less credibility as a country in the rest of the world as they would see that we would be prepared to go for a bad deal and we shouldn't have to do that," Greening said.

According to Greening, the UK should have a referendum with three choices: May's current deal, leave on WTO rules (a so-called 'no deal' Brexit) or remain in the EU.

Is there any chance at all that the Chequers plan will get through parliament, Justine Greening asked on Today.



"No, I don't think so," she says, with weary resignation.



She predicts MPs will also vote against a no deal Brexit, and "find a way through" for 2nd referendum. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) 12 ноября 2018 г.

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has commented on the possibility of the country remaining in the customs union after Brexit, saying that the UK government was ready to "surrender" in its talks with Brussels and to agree to become a de facto "punk" of the bloc.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party vowed to mobilize all the political parties to prevent May's government from withdrawing the country from the European Union without a deal.

Two UK cabinet ministers have resigned this month amid the ongoing trade negotiations with the EU. UK Transport Minister Jo Johnson announced November 9 that he was standing down after calling the government's Brexit deal a "terrible mistake."

The Brexit talks between London and Brussels have been ongoing since June 2017 with the issue of the Irish border being the major cornerstone in the negotiations.

The United Kingdom has previously refused to accept the European Union's proposal to check goods leaving the UK mainland at a border in the Irish Sea. London rejected the idea because it envisaged a different constitutional and territorial status for Northern Ireland. London has repeatedly voiced its concerns that intensified control at the border could provoke tensions.