Final Turnout in Donbass DPR's Elections Reaches 80.1 Percent - Authorities

DONETSK/KIEV (Sputnik) - The final turnout in the elections of the leader and members of parliament in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has amounted to 80.1 percent, head of the breakaway republic's Central Election Commission Olga Pozdnyakova said.

"As of the moment when the polling stations were closed, the turnout amounted to 80.1 percent," Pozdnyakova said on late Sunday.

© Sputnik / Sergey Averin Intl Representatives Stick to EU Laws Observing Donbass Elections – Politician

She pointed out that more than 1.6 million people had cast their ballots. “According to preliminary data, more than 1.6 million people [cast ballots],” Pozdnyakova added.

A total of four candidates are running for the DPR leader's post, including the republic's acting leader Denis Pushilin. According to the Central Election Commission, Pushilin is winning the election with 57.3 percent of votes. The commission has counted 27 percent of ballots.

The Ukrainian authorities have already said that they would not recognize the results of Sunday's elections, while the Kremlin pointed out that the vote would not violate the Minsk agreements.

READ MORE: Donbass: From Assassination to Invasion?

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel the issue of sending a UN peacekeeping mission to Donbass.

"President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel during the working visit to France … the parties discussed the issue of promoting Ukraine's proposals on the introduction of peacekeepers in the occupied territory of Donbass and the support for Ukraine's position by our partners in the Normandy format — Germany and France," Poroshenko’s office said in a statement.

© REUTERS / Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service US Javelin Sale Will Reduce Kiev's Incentive to Modernize Army – Analysts

The Ukrainian president has also discussed the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and the Donbass republics as well as Russia at the trilateral talks, according to the press service.

Macron and Merkel said in a joint statement after a meeting with Poroshenko on the sidelines of World War I commemorations that "these so-called elections undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," a joint statement said as quoted by AFP.