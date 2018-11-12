‘Betrayal of Patriotism’: Macron Jab at Trump’s Nationalism Seen as Rebuke

French President Emmanuel Macron referred to nationalism as a “betrayal of patriotism” in pointed Armistice Day remarks that many consider to have been specifically directed at US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies, according to several reports.

The French president's Armistice Day speech in Paris on Sunday stridently criticized a recent tendency toward "nationalism" in what many suspect was a specific jab at the foreign policies of the Trump administration, according to The Hill.

Standing at the Arc de Triomphe alongside some 70 world leaders — including Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the US president — Macron

described a growing nationalism in Europe and the US as "a betrayal of patriotism," cited by the Washington Post.

"Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism," Macron stated, adding, "Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By saying our interests first […] we erase what a nation holds dearest, what gives it life, what gives it grace, and what is essential: its moral values."

Trump has been consistently accused of calling himself a nationalist, a label that he reaffirmed last week during a news conference, according to the US News & World Report.

Macron's Sunday remarks followed a Saturday White House cancellation of a planned visit by Trump and the first lady to a US military cemetery in northern France due to rain, a decision that was quickly met with international and domestic scorn.

Several days prior to the weekend's commemoration events, Trump referred to Macron's comments regarding the creation of a European army as "very insulting," according to Reuters.