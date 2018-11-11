Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Merkel Worries About 'National Dispute' Resurgence and Int'l Cooperation Fading

    © AFP 2018 / Christof STACHE
    PARIS (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday at the opening of the Paris Peace Forum that she was concerned over the potential return of national disputes and the fact that international cooperation was being called into question.

    "A concern that I have [is] that once again the national dispute may gain ground, that… steps are taken and mutual dependencies, relationships and traditional bonds of a partnership are ignored because we see after all that international cooperation, a peaceful balancing of interests and European peace project are called into question again. We see a readiness to push one’s own interests through, if necessary, by force," the chancellor said.

    READ MORE: German Police Foil Plot in Army, Special Forces to Kill Politicians — Report

    Earlier in the day, Merkel, alongside leaders of numerous countries, attended the ceremony in Paris, marking the centenary of the end of the World War I.

    "Lack of willingness and lack of ability to enter into a dialogue: this is precisely on what the mistrust and the logic of war fed … This war [the WWI] with its senseless bloodshed shows what national conceit and military arrogance can lead to. It makes us aware of the devastating consequences lack of communication and unwillingness to compromise in politics and diplomacy can have," Merkel said at the forum.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, holds the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a ceremony in Compiegne, north of Paris, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    World Leaders Ready to Mark 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day in Paris
    She urged for a solution for the long-lasting conflicts in Syria an Yemen, which drove the situation in both of these countries to humanitarian crises, to be found rapidly.

    "We mustn’t quietly accept armed conflicts and wars, no matter how far from or close to Europe they might be," the chancellor said.

    Merkel added that Germany is "very much looking forward" to serve for two years as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

    Tags:
    WWI, World War I, Angela Merkel, Germany, France
