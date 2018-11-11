Merkel Worries About 'National Dispute' Resurgence and Int'l Cooperation Fading

"A concern that I have [is] that once again the national dispute may gain ground, that… steps are taken and mutual dependencies, relationships and traditional bonds of a partnership are ignored because we see after all that international cooperation, a peaceful balancing of interests and European peace project are called into question again. We see a readiness to push one’s own interests through, if necessary, by force," the chancellor said.
READ MORE: German Police Foil Plot in Army, Special Forces to Kill Politicians — Report
Earlier in the day, Merkel, alongside leaders of numerous countries, attended the ceremony in Paris, marking the centenary of the end of the World War I.
"Lack of willingness and lack of ability to enter into a dialogue: this is precisely on what the mistrust and the logic of war fed … This war [the WWI] with its senseless bloodshed shows what national conceit and military arrogance can lead to. It makes us aware of the devastating consequences lack of communication and unwillingness to compromise in politics and diplomacy can have," Merkel said at the forum.
"We mustn’t quietly accept armed conflicts and wars, no matter how far from or close to Europe they might be," the chancellor said.
Merkel added that Germany is "very much looking forward" to serve for two years as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
All comments
Show new comments (0)