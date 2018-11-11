World Leaders' Better Halves Sparkle in Chic Outfits at Remembrance Day Dinner

Despite the formality of the occasion stipulated by protocol, Saturday’s high-profile outing allowed for a tad of chic and unpretentious glamour.

Top politicians, their partners and high society figures attended a dinner at the Orsay Museum in Paris on Saturday as part of the Remembrance weekend program commemorating the centennial anniversary of the end of WWI.

In line with the solemn occasion, which was scheduled to continue on Sunday, during an official ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, wives of heads of state dressed to the nines, although sticking to mostly smart and reserved looks with a bit of chic added to them.

Cumhurbaşkanımız @RT_Erdogan, eşi @EmineErdogan ile birlikte, Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Emmanuel Macron tarafından devlet,hükümet ve uluslararası kuruluş başkanları ile eşleri onuruna verilecek akşam yemeğine katılmak üzere başkent Paris'teki Orsay Müzesi'ne geldi.@HKahtal @Akparti pic.twitter.com/PLhwQuTsHW — huseyinmeric(% 52.59) (@HuseyinMeric01) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Wife of the host, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte opted for a well-balanced ensemble comprising a smart navy dress and a jacket on top of it, thereby making her outfit coordinated with her husband’s same-colour suit.

Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron accueillent le monde au Musée d'Orsay https://t.co/Ex9X7ibZAn — Julia Jatkowsky (@jesuisjulupus) 10 ноября 2018 г.

Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron accueillent le monde au Musée d'Orsay pic.twitter.com/XDgkpHNmF2 — Mónica Salazar (@monicasalazar13) 11 ноября 2018 г.

FLOTUS Melania appeared to have surpassed all expectations, picking a perfectly laconic black tuxedo coupled with a snow-white shirt, while Princess Charlene of Monaco flashed her noble statue-like figure donning a black trouser suit, her look complete with a retro-style hairdo.

Melania #Trump, dressed in a tuxedo, was seated a long way from her husband as other couples sat together for dinner. Virtue signaling? #MAGA #auspol pic.twitter.com/ysFJe3QaoM — Sandra K Eckersley🔹 (@SandraEckersley) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended a dinner at the Orsay Museum https://t.co/G2UfkwVoJh pic.twitter.com/5jvblk25Ap — News Royal (@new_royal) 11 ноября 2018 г.

A no less glamorous, although pleasantly reserved, display was made by Monika Babisova, wife of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, as she appeared holding hands with her husband in an off-the-shoulder red midi gown coupled with nude heels.

© AP Photo / Ian Langsdon Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis and wife Monika Babisova arrive at the official dinner on the eve of the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Orsay Museum, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP)

Peristera Baziana, the wife of the Greek prime minister, also opted for a red palette, but its crimson shade, as she cut a flawless figure in a tight velvet midi teamed with a matching long jacket.

© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his partner Peristera Baziana arrive to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum in Paris

Congo’s First Lady Antoinette Sassou Nguesso’s chic display consisted of a white fur-trimmed cape over a navy dress with lacework, while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s better half Emine looked incredibly elegant as she entered the venue in a floor-length coat dress.

Erdoğan, Orsay Müzesi’nde Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Emmanuel Macron tarafından devlet, hükümet ve uluslararası kuruluş başkanları ile eşleri onuruna verilen akşam yemeğine katıldı. pic.twitter.com/C8nie0k82E — Ahmed Kacır (@meridyenhaber_2) 11 ноября 2018 г.

Following the Saturday memorial events, roughly 70 world leaders arrived on Sunday at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe for an official ceremony marking this year’s anniversary Remembrance Day. On this day, exactly 100 years ago, the proclaimed armistice ceased the fighting during World War I, whereas the bloodshed was officially halted by the Treaty of Versailles the following year, on 11 November 1919.