Man Rams Into Shopping Mall in Romania, Over 7 Injured - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"He tested so far positive for alcohol, 0.37 milligrammes per litre. We are testing him as well for banned substances," Laura Dan told Reuters.
According to emergency service officials, a 20-year-old man stabbed a local resident, took his car, hit at least two people on the ring road, and then rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the Romanian city of Braila, injuring seven people, including two children.
Romania. Serveral accidents in Braila, 10 injured. A driver has entered two groups of pedestrians after stabbing a person before driving pic.twitter.com/jKhpSI3wBc— Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) 11 ноября 2018 г.
The suspect was immobilised by shoppers and a few minutes later arrested by the local police officers.
BREAKING: A man has stolen a car and enter in a group of people at a #mall in #Braila #Romania. At least 10 people injuried #attack #car #AJStream #AJNewsGrid @KamahlAJE @LeahHardingAJE @MaryamNemazee @FelicityBarrTV @janedutton pic.twitter.com/Psi04pXDYv— Adrian Pacurariu (@adrianpacurariu) 11 ноября 2018 г.
The stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery in Braila Emergency Hospital.
Cine este tânărul care a intrat cu maşina în oameni la mall-ul din Brăila. Sunt cel puţin 7 răniţi, dintre care şi copii https://t.co/ScaTQQkPQ2 pic.twitter.com/sGBGCJom7v— Andreea Gherasim (@AndreeaGherasi8) 11 ноября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)