Man Rams Into Shopping Mall in Romania, Over 7 Injured - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Braila County Police spokeswoman Laura Dan stated that the suspect had stabbed another man following a quarrel over a car deal.

"He tested so far positive for alcohol, 0.37 milligrammes per litre. We are testing him as well for banned substances," Laura Dan told Reuters.

According to emergency service officials, a 20-year-old man stabbed a local resident, took his car, hit at least two people on the ring road, and then rammed the doors of a shopping mall in the Romanian city of Braila, injuring seven people, including two children.

Romania. Serveral accidents in Braila, 10 injured. A driver has entered two groups of pedestrians after stabbing a person before driving pic.twitter.com/jKhpSI3wBc — Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) 11 ноября 2018 г.

The suspect was immobilised by shoppers and a few minutes later arrested by the local police officers.

The stabbing victim had chest and stomach wounds and underwent surgery in Braila Emergency Hospital.