Topless Female Protester Runs Towards Trump's Motorcade in Paris (PHOTO, VIDEO)

On Saturday, three Femen activists were arrested after holding a nude protests at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, holding banners, which read 'Welcome war criminals.'

A topless activist from the notorious Femen movement was detained by French police after approaching US President Donald Trump's motorcade along the Champs Elysees in Paris amid events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

She came within a few metres of the motorcade shortly after French media reported that about 10,000 police officers had been depoyed to the site to ensure the security of the city.

The incident comes just a day after three Femen activists showed up under the Arc de Triomphe to protest against "war criminals." Standing at WWI commemoration site, the sextremists exposed their breasts, with the words 'Fake Protestants/Real Dictators' written on their chests.

