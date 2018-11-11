UK Education Secretary Says Brexit Deal Can't Be Won at Any Cost - Reports

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt previously said that talks would finalize a deal for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU by the end of November, while Trade Minister Liam Fox stated that London may not be able to reach a deal with Brussels.

The new deal coming back to London from the EU would be good for the country, so Parliament would be able to support it, Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds told the BBC on Sunday.

He also said that people would get behind the Brexit deal, adding, however, that it couldn't be won at any cost.

On 10 November, Bloomberg reported that the UK and the EU had agreed on a review clause to the divorce treaty, proposed by Great Britain, to make sure that the Irish border issue doesn't 'trap' London in a lasting customs union with Brussels.

According to Prime Minister Theresa May, the sides agreed on 95% of the Brexit deal, while the main problem remaining is still the Irish backstop issue.

The UK is set to leave the bloc on 29 March 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020. The UK government is seeking to settle the remaining part of the withdrawal agreement to prompt a deal-making summit later in November.