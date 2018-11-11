Putin, Trump May Discuss INF Treaty During Brief Meeting in Paris - Source

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of the Armistice Day celebrations and Paris Peace Forum.

Vladimir Putin will not raise the issue of Russian sanctions in the meeting with Donald Trump, yet they may discuss the INF Treaty, a source from the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

"We expect the leaders to tackle this question," the source said.

He added that Putin would not initiate a discussion of the sanctions that the United States recently introduced against Russia.

"The sanctions were not our initiative, so we never raise this question ourselves," he said.

The Russian president's press office earlier reported that Putin and Trump would talk on-the-go during a working lunch at the Elysee Palace, after which they would announce their plans for a full-scale meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Argentina.

In October, US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington intended to leave the INF Treaty , accusing Russia of violating it numerous times, while the Kremlin rejected the accusations, adding that Russia would be forced to take measures to ensure the country’s security if the treaty was terminated by the United States.

The INF Treaty is an agreement that the United States and the Soviet Union signed in December 1987. It prohibited either country from possessing, producing or flight-testing ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (311 to 3,418 miles) and their launchers.