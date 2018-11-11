Macron Not Discussing Diplomatic Issues via Twitter, Prefers Direct Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with CNN that he does not discuss diplomatic issues via Twitter as he prefers direct talks.

"I'm not the one to comment on his tweet. I always prefer having a direct discussion or answering questions [rather] than making my diplomacy through tweets," Macron said.

He went on to say that he had had a 'very good' and a 'very clear' discussion with Trump on 10 November.

"What I don't want to see is European countries increasing their budget in defence in order to buy American or other arms or materials… I think if we increase our budget it has to build our autonomy," the president explained.

This comes amid the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent tweet in which he qualified as 'very insulting' Macron's suggestion that Europe should create is own military to protect itself from the threat allegedly coming from the United States, China, and Russia.

President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 ноября 2018 г.

According to media reports, Macron has advocated for mobilising a European military force since his election last year. In his Saturday talks with Trump, he again stressed the need to strengthen European security.