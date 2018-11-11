Register
01:11 GMT +311 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

    Macron Peace Forum to Kick Off Sunday in Paris

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first edition of the Paris Peace Forum, created by French President Emmanuel Macron, will bring together world leaders, international organizations, think tanks and nonprofits to discuss on Sunday security, terrorism, climate, green energy, global governance, cyberthreats and other pressing issues of the 21st century.

    The forum, which France is looking to turn into an annual multilateral peace conference, is inaugurated as the world marks 100 years since of end of World War I. The 2018 Armistice Day celebrations will draw a record number of the world leaders, invited by the French president.

    WWI Centennial

    Official delegations from more than 60 countries are expected to travel to Paris to take part in the commemoration of the armistice, signed on November 11, 1918, between Germany and allies. The two-day celebrations started on Saturday when heads of state met over a dinner, held by Macron at Musee d’Orsay, followed by a concert in Paris Philharmonie.

    Armistice Day celebrations will kick off at 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT) Sunday, with Macron delivering an opening speech at Arc de Triumph. This year the military parade on the Champs Elysee would be even more festive, with dozens of heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart leader Donald Trump, expected to attend.

    Peace Forum

    Macron floated the idea of a peace forum – a new global platform for summit talks on the challenges the world is facing – in January 2018, drawing attention of experts and journalists worldwide.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Says Macron's Idea for EU Army 'Very Insulting', NATO Share Should Be Paid
    The forum will open its doors on November 11 after celebrations on Champs Elysee and will be inaugurated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

    The leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, will then attend a plenary meeting on the global governance.

    The annual Paris Peace Forum, supported by the French Foreign Ministry, is aimed at promoting governance solutions in such key areas as peace and security, environment, modern technologies, development and inclusive economy. The panels vary from sustainable peace and cybersecurity, to religious radicalism, blockchains, and artificial Intelligence.

    Paris Peace Forum is a part of the so-called Paris Digital Week, combining three parallel events.

    At the November 12 GovTech summit, experts and business executives will join high-profile politicians to explore how new technologies can improve public services and democratic practices, covering topics from transport to healthcare, security to international development, e-government to citizen engagement.

    READ MORE: 'Umbrellas Are Hard:' Trump Shamed Over Skipping WWI Cemetery Visit in France

    The Internet of Trust Forum, organized annually by the United Nations, is a major global internet event, which focuses on inclusive internet governance and which this year will also be held in the French capital.

    Important Platform for Bilateral Meetings

    The forum will become a major platform for high-level bilateral meetings. The French president’s agenda is packed, starting with a tete-a-tete with Donald Trump on Saturday, followed by a meeting with Angela Merkel, with who they will attend a ceremony near Compiegne in northern France, where the armistice ending the world war was signed. Macron will also meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

    An Indian convalescent depot (Merville, France). Photographer- H. D. Girdwood.
    © Photo : The British Library
    India to Build Memorial in France to Honor WWI Dead
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan started a two-day visit to France on Saturday, during which he will hold talks with his French and US counterparts and attend Armistice Day events.

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed he was ready to meet with Hashim Thaci, the leader of breakaway Kosovo, on the sidelines of the forum.

    A long-anticipated bilateral between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had to be canceled at the request of the French leadership, which believes it could overshadow the main events. Russian president’s press office said Putin and Trump would talk on-the-go during a working lunch in the Elysee Palace on Sunday, after which they would announce their plans for a full-scale meeting on the sidelines of the Argentina G20 Summit.

    Protests and Controversy

    Earlier in November, Macron spent a week touring the country's WWI battlefields, including Verdun, the scene of the longest battle which left at least 700,000 dead on both sides.

    But earlier this week the French president stirred anger over his desire to worship, among other seven prominent WWI marshals, Philippe Petin, a war hero and the winner of Verdun who collaborated with the Nazis in WWII. Macron said he believed it was "totally legitimate to pay tribute to marshals who led our army to victory" and claimed that Petain was "a great soldier in WWI", drawing criticism of the Jewish community, NGOs and several politicians.

    French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a cabinet meeting in Charleville-Mezieres, northeastern France, Wednesday, Nov.7 2018
    © AP Photo / Etienne Laurent
    Le Pen Faults Macron for 'Empire' Ambitions as He Calls for Single European Army
    According to Paris Peace Forum organizers, the idea of holding a peace conference on the sidelines of the Armistice Day celebrations is aimed at drawing lessons from the past and advocating for multilateralism as a counterforce to growing nationalism.

    President Trump, criticized notably by Macron for his protectionist policies and withdrawal from major international pacts, will reportedly skip the opening ceremony of forum. An anti-Trump protest will also take place at 2 p.m. (13:00 GMT) Sunday at the Republic Square in Paris.

    Another protest was organized on November 7 by Handicap International NGO against the bombing of civilian populations. The group mobilized French parliamentarians, who rallied in front of the National Assembly, carrying the portraits of murdered civilians. They called for diplomatic effort by France and the United States to stop bombings in populated areas.

    The Paris Police Prefecture estimated that around 10,000 officers be deployed to the main venues over the weekend to maintain order.

    Related:

    'Umbrellas Are Hard:' Trump Shamed Over Skipping WWI Cemetery Visit in France
    Newly Revealed Docs Shed Light on UK's Intervention in Russia During WWI
    Well-Preserved German WWI Submarine Discovered Off Belgian Coast
    Tags:
    celebrations, WWI Centennial, Paris Peace Forum, Emmanuel Macron, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse