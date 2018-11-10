Register
20:45 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German special police stand in front of the Munich, southern Germany, main train station Thursday evening, Dec. 31, 2015 after police warned of 'imminent threat' of terror attack and ordered two train stations to be cleared

    German Police Foil Plot in Army, Special Forces to Kill Politicians - Report

    © AP Photo / Sven Hoppe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While investigating the case of Franco A, a German military officer who falsely registered himself as a Syrian refugee and allegedly planned to carry out terror attacks, police uncovered a much greater threat hiding within Germany’s army and special forces.

    Investigators with the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) stumbled upon signs that a conspiracy had been organized within the German Bundeswehr, special forces command (KSK) and an association of elite soldiers, Uniter eV, the German magazine Focus reported, citing investigation materials.

    Peshmerga fighters from Iraq take part in a training session of the German army Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Tuesday, March 1, 2016
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    German Parliamentary Committee Agrees to Boost Defence Spending in 2019

    A group of preppers who believe that a government collapse is imminent has been preparing for a so-called "day X" in order to gather all unwanted politicians "in one place with intent to kill them," the police learned.

    The full list of targets hasn't been discovered yet, but according to the magazine, the head of the Left Party in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, was at the top of the list. It is so far unclear what the plotters were planning to do after the assassinations.

    READ MORE: German CSU Wants a Change After Extremely Bad Election Results — Scholar

    According to the outlet, members of the "conspiracy network" have been stocking up on weapons, ammunition and fuel in order to implement their plans. Members of the group, who were reportedly serving both in the German army and special forces, discussed their next moves via chats and private meetings.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, gestures during the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in central London, Saturday, March 17, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    Brexit Deal 95% Ready, May Set to Say Amid Rumored "Coup" in UK Conservative Party - Report

    The BKA's investigation almost became stuck at a roadblock, as one of the network's member's, a lieutenant colonel with the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD), tried to derail the investigation, Focus added. He warned co-conspirators within the KSK about upcoming searches and the overall progress of the investigation. The man is now charged and his case will be reviewed by the District Court of Cologne.

    The investigation found signs of a conspiracy while they were looking into the case of a right-wing Bundeswehr soldier, Franco A, who had planned to commit terrorist attacks against German authorities. Being a German citizen, he reportedly cheated the country's migration service, having it register him as a Syrian refugee in order to shift blame for the attacks onto immigrants.

    READ MORE: Bankrolling the Resistance: The Soros Global Conspiracy Finds New Fuel in GOP

    German officials have yet to comment on the revelations of the investigation. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the defence spokeswoman for the Free Democrats, said that the Bundestag's specialized committees had not been informed about the uncovered conspiracy. 

    Related:

    Bankrolling the Resistance: The Soros Global Conspiracy Finds New Fuel in GOP
    Conspiracy Theories Make ‘Blaming Jews for Problems’ Easy - Labor Organizer
    Despite US Politicians' 'RussiaGate' Silence, Media Conspiracy Theories Abound
    Entrepreneur Sues Swedish Newspaper for Libel Over "Russian Conspiracy"
    FBI Closing Down Solar Observatory, Spawns Alien Conspiracy Theories – Reports
    Missing Malaysian Airliner MH370: Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories
    Tags:
    investigation, plot, conspiracy, German Bundeswehr, German Federal Criminal Police Office, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse