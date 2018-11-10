Topless Femen Activists Protest Against "War Criminals" in Paris (PHOTOS)

Holding banners, which read ‘Welcome war criminals,’ three activists from the infamous Femen movement briefly exposed their breasts, with the words ‘Fake Peacemakers/Real Dictators’ written on their chests, on 10 November in Paris, before being arrested by local police.
READ MORE: One of FEMEN's Co-Founders Commits Suicide in Paris — Reports
The nude protest was held amid international events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end World War I. More than 60 heads of state, most notably Russian President Vladimir Putin, POTUS Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will join host Emmanuel Macron for a peace forum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)