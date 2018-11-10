Netizens Agitated Over Busty Stripper Invading Dutch Football Pitch (VIDEO)

A streak by a woman with merely some body paint on couldn’t escape the attention of social networkers or even of the stadium security staffers; but those for whom the stripper’s run was actually intended continued to lead their team to victory, much to their opponents’ distress.

Fans of the Dutch FC Rijnsburgse Boys opted for an unusual way of distracting the team’s opponents – they hired a stripper, who rushed on to the pitch during a local game, the Rijnsburgse Boys’ third division match against league leaders – Amsterdam-based club AFC.

Mientras tanto en la Tercera División de Holanda, aficionados del Rijnsburgse Boys contrataron a una stripper para desconcentrar al equipo rival 😳🙈 pic.twitter.com/wGynlXn7gG — CANCHA (@reformacancha) 7 ноября 2018 г.

The naked, heavily tattooed girl, known under the performer alias “Striptease Foxy,” caught the eye as she wore literally nothing but knee-length football socks and shoes.

© RIA Novosti . Maxim Bogodvid Russian Figure Skater’s Strip Dance on Ice Goes Viral, Launches Twitter Flashmob (VIDEO)

Her naked performance consisted in running across the field waving a flag with the name of the Rijnsburgse Boys fan group before disappearing in the stands, without the stadium’s security staff even bothering to stop the streaker’s show. On top of it, Foxy later reiterated in an interview with The Sun her preparedness to repeat the naked stunt, since that was “a welcome change” to the strip shows “she normally does.”

The distraction, however, bore little, if any fruit at all, since in the end, the home side was devastatingly crushed by AFC 6-2.

Dutch Soccer Fans Hire Stripper To Run On Field And Distract Opponents https://t.co/MXjz9Ktut5 pic.twitter.com/zNKNcVkTmS — Football Report FR (@footballrpt) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Dutch football fans hire stripper to distract opponents during match (PHOTOS) — RT Sport News — https://t.co/F2BYgrxF6J pic.twitter.com/yNWfcJDbwB — Thisiss News (@Thisiss_News) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Twitter users naturally took note of the news, while suggesting their own options of how to distract football rivals. One suggested that a “Nationalist racist” would do a better a job and for less pay:

Yes, very ingenious! They could have hired an ultra Nationalist racist chanter instead; would've been cheaper! — tyhyyu (@tyhyyu2) 9 ноября 2018 г.

Another expressed a belief that hiring a stripper for the afore-mentioned purpose is already “racist”:

I’m sure on some level this is racist 😂 — #FreeSpeechExtremist ❌ (@TXhistorylover) 9 ноября 2018 г.

One user even referred to the hiring fans as “hardcore”:

Fans hire stripper to liven up minor league soccer game — https://t.co/I1IAYno3s6



Dutch fans boosted their country’s reputation for “sexy football” by hiring a busty stripper to invade the pitch during their team’s game.

Hardcore fans of third-tier side Rijnsburgse Bo… pic.twitter.com/9wa0vNGU5K — Nessa Lyn (@Latestupdate4u) 7 ноября 2018 г.

“Dutch culture is so compatible with me,” another remarked, applauding the fans’ move: