Royal Pranking: Prince Charles Sneaks up on Princess Anne (VIDEO)

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles is known to have a great sense of humour despite the family's reputation for remaining reserved at all public functions.

Royal Central editor Charlie Proctor has published a BBC video of two Royal siblings at a serious event where 69-year-old Charles played a little prank on his 68-year-old sister, Princess Anne.

The prince stealthily crept up behind his sister's back and apparently tickled the princess, after which they both shared a laugh.

The Queen is standing beside them, overlooking her children's amusing behaviour with her grandsons, Princes William and Harry.

Prince Charles sneaks up on Princess Anne. Not something I would recommend! pic.twitter.com/5U9vxUU86c — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) 8 ноября 2018 г.

Princess Anne is known to be the hardest-working member of the Royal family for her regular attendance at different events with 455 official engagements in 2017 alone.