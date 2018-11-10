Constantinople Says Uninformed on Greek Deal on Separation of State, Church

The agreement on the conditions for the disestablishment of church and state within the framework of a constitutional reform was reached by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Hieronymos II of Athens and All Greece on Tuesday. The Church of Greece enjoys autocephaly and is ruled by the archbishop. However, some parts of the country, specifically, Holy Mount Athos, are subject to the jurisdiction of the Constantinople Patriarchate.
When the patriarch learned about the deal, he called Greek consul in Istanbul to request official information about the agreement from Athens, the blog added.
On Saturday, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to meet with Greek Education Minister Kostas Gabroglou in his residence in Istanbul to discuss the Greek prime minister’s deal on the separation of church and state.
READ MORE: Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Amid Schism
The Greek Education Ministry has said, however, that Gabroglou’s meeting with the patriarch had been planned long ago.
The reform has been long advocated by Tsipras, known to be an atheist, who was the first Greek prime minister to be sworn in in a secular ceremony.
All comments
Show new comments (0)