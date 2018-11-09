Register
20:50 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union Council President Donald Tusk (File)

    EU Council President Warns of Polexit 'Threat' Amid Warsaw-Brussels Tensions

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Council President Donald Tusk said earlier this week there was a "very serious threat" of Poland leaving the European Union amid tensions between Warsaw and Brussels.

    Poland has been anything but disappointment economically. The country's economy has been steadily growing for years, even amid 2008 crisis, while some other EU members have been grappling with recession.

    European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Tusk: UK Proposals on Irish Border, Economy 'Need to be Reworked'
    However, it has had its disagreements with Brussels on other issues. The European Union has been critical of Poland's judiciary reforms, in particular, of the new law that lowers the retirement age for Supreme Court judges to 65. Brussels has been worried that the reforms may threaten the rule of law in the country.

    Tusk, who was Poland's prime minister in 2007-2014, called on Warsaw to stop bickering with Brussels to avoid Polexit.

    No Accidents

    According to the European Council president, Polexit could happen by "accident." However, some members of the European parliament disagree.

    "A country can no more fall out of the EU by accident than a prisoner can accidentally fall out of a high-security prison by accident," Steven Woolfe, an independent member of the European Parliament from the United Kingdom, told Sputnik.

    Michal Marusik, the Polish member of the European Parliament, also believes that such accidents are unlikely.

    "Nothing in the United Kingdom happened 'by accident'," Marusik told Sputnik.

    The warning might be linked to Tusk possibly considering a return to Polish politics, but Tusk's Civic Platform party is unlikely to be re-energized, Marusik said.

    READ MORE: Brits React to EU Council President Tusk's Mocking of UK PM's Brexit Strategy

    "There is indeed a chance that Donald Tusk tries to make a comeback, but it seems to me that he will not be needed anymore because the political project "Civic Platform" cannot be revitalized. The same causes that once formed the Civic Platform will now organize a completely new sociopolitical force, not associated by society with the existing structures of power and influence," the vice-chair of the Europe of Nations and Freedom Group said.

    Attempt to Frighten Poles

    Woolfe sees Tusk's words as an attempt to scare fellow Poles, who, for the most part, "still want to belong to the EU."

    READ MORE: EU Endorses Initiative to Reform United Nations, Changes 'Badly Needed' — Tusk

    "However, if Brussels continues with its relentless attempts to interfere in Poland’s own laws and institutions, that could change," the member of the European Parliament said.

    Marusik stressed the European Union was largely a German-French alliance, which made it hard for other members to influence the bloc's policies.

    "Practically, the Union does not do anything that France and Germany will not agree to. Symbolically, the capital of the Union is the capital of Alsace, Strasbourg, even though the monthly travels of the entire European Parliament from Brussels to Strasbourg are a funny and very expensive spectacle," Marusik said.

    However, a September poll showed that over 65 percent of the Poles are against leaving the bloc. Only about 17 percent would like to leave, while another 17 percent do not have an opinion on the matter.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Endorses Initiative to Reform United Nations, Changes 'Badly Needed' - Tusk
    Brits React to EU Council President Tusk’s Mocking of UK PM’s Brexit Strategy
    Tusk: UK Proposals on Irish Border, Economy 'Need to be Reworked'
    Tags:
    Polexit, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Donald Tusk, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse