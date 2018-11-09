Vienna's Accusations Based on Suspicions Without Evidence - Foreign Ministry

On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that a former colonel in the Austrian military had been suspected of spying for Russia over the course of about two decades.

Vienna's statements and actions surrounding the case of an ex-colonel accused of spying for Moscow are based on suspicions, and there is no evidence backing them up, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement Friday.

"We have turned the Ambassador's attention to the statement made by Karin Kneissl, Austria's Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, that if the suspicions of espionage are confirmed, Russian-Austrian relations would be seriously aggravated," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "We emphasized that the steps taken by Vienna, based on suspicions without any evidence whatsoever, have already led to the complication of our relations, which until recently enjoyed a positive dynamic," it added.

Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Aigner was summoned to the Russian Foreign Minister Friday afternoon over the diplomatic incident.

The Foreign Ministry handed Ambassador Aigner an official protest, and informed him that Moscow is "puzzled" by the fact that its Austrian partners "chose not to discuss their suspicions with us through the established channels of dialogue, but instead resorted to what has unfortunately become the customary method for many Western countries — the sensational injection of false information in the media and a public demand for an explanation from Russia. This approach is not acceptable," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Ambassador Aigner has promised to "immediately inform" Vienna about the Russian note of protest.

