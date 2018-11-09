Register
14:31 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tommy Robinson speaks to an anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, November 6, 2018

    'Fascism': Tommy Robinson Scolds PayPal for Blocking Him From Cash

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    301

    PayPal's harsh move comes less than a week before Robinson is slated to give a speech at US Congress, which could earn him over $1.3 million. Robinson's right-wing rhetoric has garnered a lot of support both in the UK and the US, but has also set him at odds with leftist activists, who have asked PayPal to cut off his account.

    The online payment platform PayPal has closed down the account of right-wing British activist Tommy Robinson and frozen the money that he had there for what they call promoting "hatred and violence."

    "We do not allow PayPal services to be used to promote hate, violence, or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory," the company told Euronews. "Striking the necessary balance between upholding free expression and open dialogue and protecting principles of tolerance, diversity, and respect for all people is a challenge that many companies are grappling with today."

    READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Slammed as 'Loathsome, Obnoxious' After Dining in UK Parliament

    The move came after online petitioners called on tech companies to cut links with the English Defence League founder. One such petition that has racked up shy of 65,000 signatures branded Robinson "Europe's loudest far-right Islamophobe" and pressed PayPal to end business dealings with Robinson.

    According to the activist himself, PayPal told him that he was cut off from the platform forever without giving a legitimate reason. Robinson called PayPal's move "fascism" and suggested that this was an attempt to silence him and prevent from working, including running a full-time team and reporting news and stories that "media don't want to cover."

    PayPal has a track record of banning right-wing accounts: last month, it stopped processing payments to Gab, a right-wing-friendly social network used by Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, and to conservative media outlet InfoWars.

    Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, poses outside 10 Downing Street with MEP Janice Atkinson as he hands in a petition on behalf of a serving soldier who was disciplined for posing for a selfie with him, in London, Britain, November 6, 2018.
    Simon Dawson
    Tommy Robinson Delivers Special Package to Theresa May’s Downing Street Doorstep (VIDEO)

    Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been invited by a group of Republicans to speak at US Congress on November 14. The speech could earn him £1 million (over $1,300,000) and possibly grant him a visa; he is now waiting for his application to be approved.

    Robinson was released on bail Monday after a court hearing on his contempt of court case, which was passed to the Attorney General. However, the activist faces a retrial and could be sent back to prison if again found in contempt for filming people at a grooming trial in Leeds and broadcasting the footage on social media.

    Robinson was detained earlier this year for livestreaming outside a courthouse, where a gang rape trial was being held. The EDL's ex-leader was already on a suspended sentence for contempt of court for recording a video in Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017 during the trial of four suspected rapists, which made the judge activate a three-month sentence for the previous offense and add 10 months for the new one.

    Related:

    Supporters of Tommy Robinson Gather Outside Central London Court (VIDEO)
    WATCH Vets Rally in Support of UK Soldier Discharged Over Tommy Robinson Video
    Robinson Blasts UK Judge Over Giving Bail to Gang Rapists, Denying One for Him
    Jon Gaunt's Tommy Robinson Exclusive
    Tommy Robinson on UK Establishment: They Want to Make Me a Pariah
    Tags:
    fascism, ban, US Congress, English Defence League, PayPal, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse