WATCH Wrecked Car Pulled From Sidewalk by Road Workers After Barcelona Ramming

Earlier, Barcelona police said that two pedestrians, including a ten-year-old girl, were injured in the accident, which took place Friday morning after the driver of an SUV apparently lost control of his or her vehicle and collided with several parked motorcycles and mopeds and then drove onto the sidewalk, ramming into a building wall.

The new video, published by Noticias CMM, shows workers cleaning up the damage caused by the incident and putting the ill-fated SUV on a tow truck to be taken away.

Un vehículo ha entrado en la acera y ha atropellado a varias personas en Barcelona, entre ellas una niña de diez años, que está grave.

Al parecer, el conductor ha perdido el control del vehículo en la confluencia de la Travessera de Gràcia y Santaló. pic.twitter.com/jK77lFHyie — Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) 9 ноября 2018 г.

The driver of the SUV was reported to have lost control of the vehicle after suffering dizziness.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.