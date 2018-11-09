Car Rams Into Crowd in Barcelona (PHOTOS)

Local police report that two people, including a minor, were injured in the incident which ostensibly occured after the driver had lost control of the vehicle and drove it onto the sidewalk, colliding with several parked motorcycles.

A driver in Barcelona reportedly lost control of his vehicle and veered it onto the sidewalk, colliding with several people and parked motorcycles.

Police have cordoned off the area, diverting the traffic from the scene.

Seven ambulances were called to the scene and are serving those affected. According to the Guardia Urbana de Barcelona, the municipal police force, two people were injured in the incident, including a 10-year-old girl, who was rushed to hospital in grave condition.

En l'accident han resultat ferides dues persones, entre elles una menor. L'accident sembla que s'ha produït perquè un conductor ha perdut el control del vehicle i ha pujat a la vorera col·lidint amb diverses motos estacionades. pic.twitter.com/V944cvN6K2 — Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@barcelona_GUB) 9 ноября 2018 г.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW