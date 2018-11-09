EU to Pursue Customs Border in Irish Sea If No Deal On Brexit Reached - Reports

The European Union is mulling the creation of a customs border in the Irish sea, between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, in the event of a no-deal on Brexit, Reuters reported, citing a letter from UK Prime Minister Theresa May obtained by the Times newspaper.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Thursday negotiators would finalize an deal for his country’s exit from the European Union by the end of this month. He said he was "confident" that the two sides could reach a deal "within next three weeks," adding that reports of getting it done within seven days was "pushing it," according to The Guardian.

Hunt, who was in Paris, stressed that the agreement was in the final stage and working it out was in everyone’s interest.

Meanwhile, May wrote to the leaders of the small Northern Irish political party she relies on to govern, saying that the EU is still pushing for a so-called "backstop to the backstop" which would keep the province in regulatory alignment with the Republic to avoid a hard border, Reuters reported.

In particular, May said she would never allow a divide between the province and Britain "to come into force".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW