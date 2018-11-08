WATCH Norwegian Frigate Beached After Colliding With Tanker

The frigate was returning from a NATO military exercise when it collided with a tanker which left Equinor's Sture oil terminal with a cargo of North Sea crude.

A video of the aftermath of a collision between Norwegian frigate HNoMS Helge Ingstad and oil tanker Sola TS was recently made public on social media.

The footage, which was posted on Twitter, shows the warship resting on its side in shallow water near the coastline where the vessel was beached to avoid sinking.

​The frigate collided with the tanker when the military vessel was returning to base after taking part in the Trident Juncture 2018 military exercise, as the tanker left Equinor's Sture oil terminal with a cargo of North Sea crude.

All of the frigate’s 137 crew members were successfully evacuated, with eight of them sustaining light injuries during the collision.

The tanker suffered minor damage and returned to port for inspection.