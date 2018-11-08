Register
19:28 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Helsinki, Finland November 8, 2018

    'You Are Not a Christian Democrat': EU Commission Chief Hammers Hungary's Orban

    © REUTERS / Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has offered his vision of a Christian Democrat corresponding to someone who defends Western values. Although he did not call out any names, his tirade was apparently aimed at Victor Orban, Hungary's prime minister who has been a vocal critic of the EU's open-door policy.

    A Threat to European Values

    On Wednesday, Donald Tusk addressed the Helsinki summit of the center-right European People's Party (EPP), the bloc's largest political group, which includes over 70 national parties. According to the former Polish PM, the European immigration crisis has brought about "the emergence of politicians," who started to counterpose "security and order against openness and freedom."

    Tusk warned that this "threat" still remains. "I want to say it very bluntly that no one has the right — at least in our political family — to attack liberal democracy and its foundations. We cannot agree with an argument that the effective protection of the European border, of our territory and identity, means to defy the rules of liberal democracy."

    A True Christian Democrat

    Tusk gave a detailed not-to-do list of a die-hard Christian Democrat. "Let me be absolutely clear: if you're against the rule of law and independent judiciary, you are not a Christian Democrat. If you don't like the free press and the NGOs, if you tolerate the law phobia, homophobia, nationalism and anti-Semitism, you are not a Christian Democrat.

    READ MORE: Orban: Hungary, Russia Agreed on Russian Gas Supplies for 2020 (VIDEO)

     "If you place the state of the nation against or above the freedom and dignity of an individual, you are not a Christian Democrat. If you wish for conflict and divisions globally and inside the European Union, you are not a Christian Democrat. If you support Putin and attack Ukraine, if you are in favor of the aggressor and against the victim, you are not a Christian Democrat. If you want to replace the Western model of liberal democracy with an Eastern model of authoritarian democrat, you are not a Christian Democrat."

    An Enfant Terrible

    Tusk delivered the speech in an invisible — yet almost palpable — nod to Viktor Orban. Earlier in the day, the latter also addressed the EPP congress: "Let us never trust those who build personal ambitions on dividing our EPP family with socialist and liberal accusations. For the sake of victory, let us get back to our spiritual roots and let us proclaim the renaissance of Christian Democracy."

    The Hungarian PM hardly matches the description of a Christian Democrat cited by Tusk. During his time in office, Hungary has become one of the most anti-immigrant EU member states and has repeatedly clashed with the union over their contrasting stances on tackling the migrant crisis. In 2015, Hungary opted to be build barriers along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders to prevent migrants from entering the country en route to western European nations, which have migrant-friendly governments and generous welfare programs.

    A Herald of '21st-Century Democracy'

    Orban drew a lot of criticism from mainstream European liberals this year after his landslide victory in May that solidified his fourth term as prime minister. "We have replaced a shipwrecked liberal democracy with a 21st-century Christian democracy, which guarantees people's freedom, security," he said, addressing his supporters after the election.

    READ MORE: Danish Right-Wingers Want to Stop Immigration From Africa in Hungary's Footsteps

    This year, he also forced the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations to withdraw from Hungary. Orban's Fidesz party has pushed a package of legislation, commonly referred to as "Stop Soros," that placed restrictions on NGOs and criminalizes assisting undocumented migrants. Lawmakers also passed a constitutional amendment barring any "alien population" from being settled in Hungary.

    A Friend of Putin

    EU summit in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Treats Hungary, Poland as 'Populist' Countries - Ex-Polish Lawmaker

    He has also boasted of having good relations with Vladimir Putin and opposed EU sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, Donald Tusk's motherland, Poland has had patchy relations with Russia in recent years, with the two countries unable to see eye to eye on energy security and NATO's military buildup on Russia's borders.

    Most importantly, however, he has challenged Brussels on immigration and based his reelection campaign this April largely on anti-immigrant rhetoric. The European family decided to punish its "enfant terrible" two months ago: MEPs voted for a motion that opens the door to a sanctions procedure against Orban.

    The European Commission filed official complaints at the European Court of Justice, so Hungary might end up paying hefty fines and even be deprived of voting rights in the EU Council.

    Related:

    Hungary May Be Unable to Stop Possible Migration Attack on Its Border – Official
    'People Born Men or Women:' Hungary Condemns Gender Studies at Universities
    Austria to Extend Border Checks With Hungary, Slovenia for 6 Months - Reports
    Hungary Expels Ukrainian Consul in Tit-for-Tat Move Amid Passport Scandal
    Hungary Urges Brussels Not to Block Gas Supplies to Europe Via Turkish Stream
    Tags:
    Christian Democrat, migration, European People's Party, European Union, Viktor Orban, Donald Tusk, Hungary, Helsinki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse