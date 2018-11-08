Forgive Me Father: Scotland Nude Cleaning Company 'Dirties' Minds

Female and male cleaners, aged from 21 up to 60, are stripping to dust, iron and hoover for $100 per hour. The company’s owner claims there’s no sex involved and distances herself from the adult industry, saying it’s all about feeling good about your body and cleaning experience.

Twenty-five-year-old beautician Victoria Murphy has launched a naked cleaning company in Scotland, Edinburgh Evening News report. Her employees are ready to do a number of household chores partly or completely nude. The fee varies depending on how naked the cleaner will get.

One wearing lingerie costs $70 per hour; while topless cleaners get $85. However, clients, who are ready to pay over $100, will get a completely naked cleaning. The service is called ‘Get Glimmer’ and has taken on male and female employees of different shapes and sizes. Cleaners, aged from 21 up to 60, can choose their level of nudity comfort.

The entrepreneur distances herself from the adult industry: “There is a certain element of this business that is sexual. But there is a fine line of being in the adult industry and not. There is no sex involved. Glimmer is primarily a cleaning service with all our employees having past experience.”

READ MORE: Satanist Stripper Scores 3K Votes in PA With Naked Selfies, Pro-Arms Campaign

Employees are not allowed to be touched or photographed. Before using the services of the naked cleaning firm, clients are to fill out a form and give an ID.

“The amount of clothes the cleaners wear depends on how comfortable they are. Some of them are exhibitionists who thrive on going into other people’s homes, looking their best and cleaning….If it makes them feel good then I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Murphy says.

However, the firm is ready to take requests. According to Murphy, a man once asked if he could put on a French maid outfit and clean for the Glimmer employee.