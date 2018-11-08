Sweden Extends Border Controls With Germany, Denmark by 3 Months - Ministry

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Sweden has prolonged internal border controls with Germany and Denmark for a further three months over security concerns, the Swedish Justice Ministry said Thursday.

"The government of Sweden decided today to prolong internal border controls for an additional three months," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry cited a persisting threat to domestic security and similar decisions by other EU members. In August, Sweden said that EU’s porous frontiers allowed potential terrorists to slip into the country.

Internal border checks were brought back in 2015, with EU’s permission, to get a grip on migrant inflows as they traveled north. Controls were last extended until November 11.