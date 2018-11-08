Register
16:25 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Muslim woman walks over the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany

    Germans Overwhelmingly Embrace Democracy, Oppose Islamization, Study Shows

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Xenophobia is trending both in West and East Germany, a survey conducted by researchers from Leipzig suggests. While anti-Semitic sentiments have ebbed, more people agree that they feel less at home in their country because of Muslims, saying Germany should not let them in.

    The Leipzig Study on Authoritarian Trends has revealed that almost a quarter of respondents, 24 percent had a negative attitude towards migrants, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports.

    Thirty-six percent of them agreed that foreigners only come to Germany in order to take advantage of the welfare state, while over a quarter of those asked by the scholars would send foreigners back to their homelands if employment became scarcer. Additionally, 36 percent think Germany has fallen under alien influence to a dangerous degree.  The study revealed that, respondents in East Germany tend to support these statements more than those in West Germany.

    The scholars from Leipzig say they've been observing attitudes toward right-wing extremism in Germany since 2002; they've published updated reports every two years, and surveyed 2,500 people between May and July.

    Muslims Are Not Welcome

    Nearly 45 percent of the respondents specifically agreed that Muslims shouldn’t be allowed to move to Germany, which is 7 percent more than in 2014. Moreover, 56 percent supported the statement that they feel like strangers in their own country because of many Muslims, in comparison to 43 percent in 2017. Additionally, 4 out of 5 respondents said that the authorities should not massively approve asylum applications.

    READ MORE: First Migrant Center Opens in Germany Amid Debates Over Policy’s Effectiveness

    Most respondents can't tolerate Roma; half of the respondents agreed that they shouldn’t be allowed to loiter in town centres. At the same time, the rate of anti-Semitism has slightly decreased; only four percent showed signs of such inclinations, down from five percent in 2016.

    Despite the preponderance of hostile attitudes, a massive share of 94 percent of those polled liked the idea of democracy. However, more than half of them think that "some groups should not be surprised that the state limits their rights," while the principle of "equal rights for all" was also rejected by a high number of study participants.

    From Open Doors to Street Protests

    Under the open-door policy proclaimed by Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany has become one of the countries most affected by the migration crisis in Europe, which broke out in 2015 with a huge influx of people fleeing armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa. According to the European statistics office Eurostat, Germany took in 325,400 refugees in 2017, accounting for almost 60 percent of the 540,000 migrants arriving in the EU last year. The statistics office said most of the migrants came from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

    At the same time, 72 percent of German citizens believe that the country’s migration policy is too careless, according to the YouGov poll. The country has seen a series of anti-immigrant rallies and counter-protests in recent months. The most populous rallies took place in the eastern city of Chemnitz. Thousands of people demanded the ruling CDU party deal with what they claim are increasing numbers of crimes committed by migrants after young Syrian and Iraqi men allegedly stabbed a local citizen to death following a verbal conflict.

    Tags:
    survey, study, democracy, Roma, Anti-Semitism, islamophobia, Islam, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse