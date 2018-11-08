Register
16:02 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg

    Scottish Court Rules UK Can't Stop Brexit Case Going to ECJ - Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    340

    Earlier, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland should come up with its own version of the Brexit "backstop" scheme which is currently being negotiated on for the Irish border by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

    The Court of Session, Scotland's highest civil court, ruled on Thursday that the UK authorities can't stop a legal case that seeks to determine if the UK has the right to unilaterally reverse Brexit, which is being considered by Europe's top court, Reuters reported citing a lawyer close to the case.

    READ MORE: Sturgeon is Looking for Shifts in Opinion if There's No Brexit Deal — Prof

    The UK government had attempted to give a notice of appeal regarding the decision by the Scottish court that claimed the case should be taken to the European Court of Justice; however, the authorities rejected the step, lawyer Jolyon Maugham said on Twitter.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands with children as she switches on the Christmas tree lights at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    All I Want for Christmas is a Brexit Deal: Theresa May Appeals to Angela Merkel
    Scottish authorities who are against Brexit have asked for a ruling to make it clear if the UK could withdraw its notifications that it would exit the EU without the permission of the EU members.

    Last month, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she and her party SNP would back a new referendum on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union if Parliament gets to vote on it.

    The minister also commented on the issue of Scottish independence stressing that the next steps for its resolution would become clearer only when the Brexit measure will become more comprehensive. She emphasized further that she could not expect the Scottish National Party lawmakers to support the Brexit deal in its existing format.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary to Tout London-Paris Cooperation as Brexit Looms – Report
    'Absolute Stinker': BoJo Says May's Brexit Plan Would Leave UK an EU 'Colony'
    UK Pet Owners Traveling to Europe to Pay £90 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    Scottish independence, Brexit, SNP, European Court of Justice, EU, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse