Twitter Ablaze as Dutch 'Manther' Sues Gov't to Shave 20 Years off Age

Dutch pensioner Emile Ratelband is fighting Dutch courts in a shocking lawsuit to legally change his age in order to land more Tinder dates.

69-year-old Ratelband was born on 11 March 1949, but wants to change the clocks back on his birth certificate 20 years, to 1969. He believes the change is similar to transgenders changing their sex.

Mr. Ratelband complains that his age affected job opportunities, in addition to scoring dating chances on Tinder. The Dutch constitution prohibits employment discrimination based on age.

"You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age?" he said to Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

He has taken his case to a local court in Arnhem, who will issue a ruling in four weeks. But court officials remain wary as no legal mechanisms have been devised to allow citizens to change their birth date, Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work," Mr. Ratelband said. "When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Mr. Ratelband also argues that doctors say he has the body of a 45-year-old and calls himself a "young god" by his standards.

The confident Dutchman, who is a motivational speaker, media figurehead, and trainer in neurolinguistic programming, also provided voice acting for the character Vladimir Trunkov in the Dutch version of Pixar's Cars 2.

If successful with his court case, Mr. Ratelband promised he would give up his pension.