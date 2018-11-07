Register
21:11 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The European flag

    Balkan States to Boost Trade, Economic Development if Join EU – Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The accession of Balkan states to the European Union will promote economic development and integration of Europe, the EU Parliament’s Delegation senior member Soltes told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "That would and will be a mutually beneficial thing for both sides as it would improve the trade as well overall cooperation and integration, economic development and connect Europe as a whole," Vice-Chair of the EU Parliament's Delegation to the EU-Serbia Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee Igor Soltes said when answering whether Serbia and other Balkan states joining the EU would benefit the bloc and in what way.

    The lawmaker noted that Serbia was already on the path of getting integrated into the European Union and the outlook for joining the bloc was positive.

    "They have already closed several chapters and I am sure that if they continue at this pace they should be able to join the EU in a few years time," Soltes added.

    READ MORE: Ninth State Withdraws Recognition of Kosovo — Belgrade

    The lawmaker also expressed hope that the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo will continue in a positive manner. He stressed that it was important for both sides not to take any decisions which could harm this process.

    "I am not sure that the latest decision by Kosovo to impose a customs tariff of ten percent on products made in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina can have a positive effect on dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo," Soltes said.

    A street in Pristina. The authorities are expected to declare Kosovo's independence on the 17th of February
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    West Urges Serbia to Stop Diplomatic Activities Against Kosovo Recognition - Belgrade
    The vice-president's statement comes after Kosovo authorities said on Tuesday as quoted by a local media outlet that Pristina had decided to impose 10 percent tariffs on goods coming from the two countries because of their hostile approach toward the self-proclaimed republic.

    On Monday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade said that the European Union will be complete when the Western Balkans countries join it and that Austria was making every effort to support Serbia's EU accession bid.

    In February, the European Commission presented a bloc enlargement plan, suggesting that Serbia and Montenegro could join the European Union by 2025. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said these two countries, as well as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Kosovo were on a "clear path" to membership.

    READ MORE: Turkey's EU Membership Bid: 'Everybody Sees This as Necessary Fiction' — Analyst

    The Western Balkan states of Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates for EU membership. Each country must negotiate the terms of accession with the current member states and align their domestic legislation with EU law before joining.

    Related:

    Sleepless in Kosovo: A New Balkan War in the Making?
    Kosovo’s Leader Accuses Brussels of Turning Back on Western Balkan States
    Serbian President Urges Balkan Neighbors to Mull Creating Single Economic Zone
    Tags:
    tariffs, customs, European Union, Sebastian Kurtz, Balkans, Pristina, EU, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse