Labour MPs Call for Commission Chair to Be Sacked Over Anti-Semitic Soros Remark

The chair of a new housing commission finds himself being accused of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, piling pressure on the prime minister to fire him.

Philosopher Sir Roger Scruton is facing calls to stand down from his position as chairman of the housing commission for describing Budapest’s Jewish community as part of the “Soros empire.”

Labour backbenchers claim Sir Scruton added weight to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories during a 2014 lecture that mentioned globalist billionaire George Soros, who has been accused of attempting to meddle in Hungary's 2018 parliamentary elections to further his pro-migrant agenda.

“Many of the Budapest intelligentsia are Jewish, and form part of the extensive networks around the Soros empire,” Sir Roger Scruton reportedly said.

Labour MP Wes Streeting urged Communities Secretary James Brokenshire and Prime Minister Theresa May to fire him, not only for spreading anti-Semitic material, but for also reportedly making Islamophobic comments.

Specifically, he has been criticized for claiming most Islamic countries are “often failures as states.”

Dismissing the accusations of him being a bigot, Sir Scruton said he is “offended and hurt” by claims that he is “anti-Semitic or in any way Islamophobic.”

The philosopher was appointed chair of the Building Better, Building Beautiful commission – a new body set up by the government.

