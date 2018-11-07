Russian Tycoon Indicted in Corruption Case in Monaco, Released - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The justice bodies of the Principality of Monaco filed charges on Wednesday against Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev in a corruption case, the Monaco Matin newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear under which article of the criminal code Rybolovlev was charged. The businessman was released from custody but remains under judicial control.

The Monaco prosecutor confirmed to Sputnik that Rybolovlev had been charged, without specifying the article. She added that the police were continuing the probe into the Russian billionaire's activities.

READ MORE: EU Fails To Fix 'Outrageous' Monaco Loophole Which Helps Super-Rich Avoid Tax

© AFP 2018 / NICOLAS TUCAT Russian Tycoon Rybolovlev May Be Released from Monacan Custody Wed-Thu - Source

On Tuesday, Le Monde newspaper reported that Rybolovlev, a Russian businessman and president of Monaco football club, had been detained in the morning at the request of Monaco's authorities. Monacan prosecutors indicted Rybolovlev for "corruption" and "trade in influence," as well as complicity in these crimes, the newspaper said.

Rybolovlev's lawyers, in their turn, called for the businessman's presumption of innocence to be respected.