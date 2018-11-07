Briton Spots a Plane 'Underwater' Off Coast of Scotland - Reports

The inquisitive man did admit, however, that his discovery, despite resembling a sunken aircraft, may be just a glitch or a “Google anomaly” as he hasn’t heard of any plane crashes occurring in the area where the object is apparently located.

Robert Morton, a 55-year old father-of-three from Doncaster, claims to have spotted an object resembling an aircraft apparently resting underwater about 0.7 miles off the Scottish coast while browsing Google Earth.

© REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo WATCH Google Earth Used to Find "Atlantis" Below Antarctic Ice

As Morton explained in an exclusive interview with Mirror Online, he was simply looking on Google Earth on Monday when he accidentally stumbled upon “the picture of the aircraft.”

"It looks like it is the sea, just off the coast of Edinburgh. It looks like it is underwater. It’s very, very strange. It's incredible. I have never actually seen an aircraft on Google Earth so it is very strange. It appears to be underwater," Morton said.

He noted, however, that this discovery might be just a glitch or some kind of “Google anomaly” as he hadn't heard of a plane crash occurring in that area.

"I have never heard of any aircraft crashing leaving Edinburgh or that area. I know the picture of the plane isn't really in the water, it’s probably the satellite looking down on it through thin cloud giving it that appearance," Morton conceded. "It may just be another Google anomaly."

READ MORE: Briton Vows to 'Leave No Stone Unturned' in His Search for MH370 in Cambodia

Earlier this year, a 37-year-old video producer from Camden named Ian Wilson had claimed that he managed to locate the wreckage of MH370 – a Malaysia Airlines passenger aircraft that went missing in March 2014 – in the jungles of Cambodia using Google.

According to Wilson, one night he was suffering from insomnia and browsing Google Maps when he stumbled upon a white shape vaguely resembling an aircraft, about 60 miles west of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh.