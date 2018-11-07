Italy's Senate Approves 'Anti-Migration Decree' - Reports

The Italian government won Wednesday a confidence motion on a security decree that tightens immigration regulations, limits the right to asylum, and bolsters anti-terrorism and anti-mafia rules.
A week later, Salvini announced that police patrols had been sent to "control and guard the border" in Claviere after gendarmes had ostensibly dropped a group of migrants in Italy.
Italy, one of the first entry points for migrants in Europe, has been seeking to review the Dublin Regulation, which allows for refugees to be sent back to the country where they first entered the continent. Rome claims that the regulation is inadequate for managing migration flows and calls for a fairer migrant resettlement system.
