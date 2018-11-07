Labour Party Will Vote Down 'Blind' Withdrawal Deal – Shadow Brexit Secretary

The Labour Party’s shadow Brexit secretary also warned that the UK is facing “continued uncertainty” as negotiators are still struggling to hammer out a deal.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has said the Labour Party will vote down a "blind" withdrawal deal that does not specify what sort of trade arrangement Britain will have with the bloc.

Starmer will be meeting with top eurocrats in Brussels on Wednesday, where he is expected to reiterate his party’s stance on Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the shadow secretary blamed the faltering talks on the UK government’s "divisions and delays."

He also hit out at the government’s internal troubles, warning Britain could be left negotiating a deal long after the March 2019 deadline.

"Months of deadlock in Theresa May’s government mean we’re facing continued uncertainty and the prospect of years of further negotiations over our future relationship with the EU."

Explaining why Labour oppose a so-called "blind Brexit," Starmer said such an arrangement could further “prolong business uncertainty” and risks jeopardizing the economy.

"If the final deal it is anything less than the government has promised, Labour will not support it," the shadow minister asserted.

Earlier, PM Theresa May insisted her government is not looking to secure a deal "at any cost," further raising the likelihood of Britain crashing out of the EU without a transition period or bespoke trade deal.

Meanwhile, campaigners are still looking to pressure the government into holding a fresh vote, arguing the electorate should be given an opportunity to bail out of Brexit, especially with negotiations going so badly.

