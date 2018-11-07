Police Operation Underway in Dunkirk After Reports of Woman Making Bomb Threat

Police squads, internal security troops and rescue teams have encircled a hospital located in the northern French commune of Dunkirk, Nord department, after receiving an explosion threat message, La Voix du Nord reported.

A woman threatened to detonate a bomb at the hospital area in the French city of Dunkirk on Wednesday morning, and measures to cordon off the area close to the site have been already taken, the local newspaper reported.

Pictures posted via the French newspaper's Twitter show how the police arranged their vehicles in a blockade, sealing off a neighboring area.

The name of the woman has not been disclosed.

Local police department posted a message on terror attack threat in the hospital as well on its Twitter account, adding that a security perimeter had been established.