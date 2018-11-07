Russian Tycoon Rybolovlev May Be Released from Monacan Custody Wed-Thu - Source

"Rybolovlev was detained on Tuesday after 12 p.m. local time [11:00 GMT] for 24 hours. The investigator may decide to extend his detention for several hours. The period may be extended by six hours. In any case, today the issue of his detention will be resolved," the source said.
According to the source, Rybolovlev has "almost no" chances to stay in prison.
"Even if he is charged, Rybolovlev can pay a tax and live at his villa under a recognizance order. Imprisonment is not practiced there… The question is whether there will be a criminal case against Rybolovlev or not," the source noted.
Rybolovlev's lawyers, in their turn, called for the businessman's presumption of innocence to be respected.
