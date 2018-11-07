Police Close 2 Train Lines in Barcelona After Activating Anti-Explosive Team

"We are performing checks on the high speed train lines at Barcelona Sants train station following a security protocol. Two trains on tracks 3 and 4 have been evacuated. TEDAX is activated," the Catalan police tweeted.
It is noted that the TEDAX sappers are working on the tracks.
According to Catalonia police, security personnel spotted a possible explosive device inside a suitcase.
Two trains were evacuated.
