Italy Vows to Do 'Everything Possible' for Pakistani Woman in Blasphemy Case

The family of Asia Bibi, who faced blasphemy charges in Pakistan carrying a death sentence, is now seeking asylum in a Western country after her acquittal sparked outrage among hardline Muslims. Her husband has asked Theresa May to give their family asylum, while their lawyer sought refuge in the Netherlands.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini noted that Italy was working "discretely" with other Western countries on the case of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman acquitted in a blasphemy case.

"It is not permissible that in 2018 someone can risk losing their life for a hypothesis of blasphemy," Salvini told Italian radio station RTL 102.5 on Tuesday.

"I will do everything humanly possible to ensure a future for this girl," he later pledged on Facebook.

It separately emerged that Asia Bibi's lawyer, Saiful Malook, is waiting for an asylum offer from the Netherlands, where he fled last week. The Dutch news outlet NU.nl quoted Malook as saying that he would return to Pakistan "to be killed" if the Netherlands doesn't grant him asylum.