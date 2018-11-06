Danish FM Says Discussed With Pompeo Iran-Orchestrated Assassination Plot

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said in a statement on Tuesday that he discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an alleged assassination plot orchestrated by Iran.

"Just spoke with Secretary Pompeo about the unacceptable Iranian plot to assassinate on Danish soil," Samuelsen said via Twitter.

Samuelsen said he very much appreciates the support lent by the United States in the ensuing investigation into the alleged plot, adding that Denmark is exploring a joint response with its European partners.

In addition, Samuelsen expressed Denmark’s determination to support the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

"Acknowledged US concerns regarding Iran and stressed Denmark’s full support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Samuelsen said.

Last Tuesday, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) accused Iran’s intelligence service of plotting an assassination of a nationalist insurgent group advocating for a separate Arab state in Iranian Khuzestan province.

The PET head said the targeted individual and two other members of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (AMSLA) have been under police protection since spring.