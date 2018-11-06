WATCH Tommy Robinson Deliver Special Package to PM May's Downing Street Doorstep

In a new Facebook video, British right-wing activist Robinson thanked thousands of people who signed a petition opposing the prosecution of UK Armed Forces.

"It is about to be handed in to Number 10, so thank you for taking the time to sign it. It has made a difference," Robinson told his viewers standing in front of the Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

The English Defence League founder started a petition in support of one of the soldiers at Watford Gap services on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire, England last month. The soldier in question has been reportedly discharged following the meeting, but according to Robinson, has already started back with the Army.

The petition demands an end to "political targeting of this young lad" and "political witch-hunt against our troops."

Accompanied by MEP Janice Atkinson and a blind veteran Alun Elder-Brown with his guide dog, Robinson filmed his walk toward the PM's door.

"So Bonnie and Alan and Janice are about to troll Theresa May," Robinson said as the group made their way to Downing Street.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released on bail on Monday after a court hearing on his contempt of court case.

However, the activist faces a retrial and could be sent back to prison if again found in contempt for filming people at a grooming trial in Leeds and broadcasting the footage on social media.