EU May Sanction Italy Over Budget if Deal Not Reached - EU Commissioner

"I want a dialogue. But sanctions can be finally applied if we cannot reach this agreement in the framework of common rules," the commissioner Pierre Moscovici said ahead of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council session.
READ MORE: Crisis in Rome Affects Gold Prices Worldwide — Gold Market Analyst
The EU commissioner stressed that sanctions were always a "failure" and suggested proceeding "step by step." He noted that "the policy with higher public debt is not growth-friendly."
The target deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP proposed by the Italian government is under the 3-percent threshold expected by Brussels. However, under EU rules, the bloc members should keep their debt under 60 percent of the GDP, or, if above, to work toward decreasing it. Italy's debt-to-GDP ration in 2017 stood at 131.2 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)