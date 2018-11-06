Register
    Pakistani Brits Scammed Other Pakistani Brits, Getting Some Deported From UK

    An ex-mortgage advisor and an ex-businessman charged unsuspecting members of Birmingham's Pakistani community thousands of pounds for poor immigration advice.

    Safhir Majid, 38, and Shahid Ahmed Bhatti, 39, have been sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to a total of 27 months imprisonment plus a victim surcharge.

    The two men set up a bogus immigration consultancy, Legal Solutions Ltd, in Walsall, north-west of Birmingham. They pretended to be qualified immigration advisers with Mr. Majid posing as a fake solicitor. The pair scammed their clients, with charges for their services getting as high as $5,800 (£4,500) in one case.

    Bride
    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK Home Office Accused of Failing Victims of Forced Marriage in Visa Scandal
    Mr. Majid pleaded guilty to five counts of providing unqualified immigration advice and services and one count of fraud by false representation. His accomplice, Mr. Bhatti, pleaded guilty one count of providing unqualified immigration advice and one count of fraud by false representation.

    The hearing heard his Honour Judge Mayo condemn the two men, adding that in one particular case they "bungled one application" and as a result a woman faces removal from the country.  

    "You threatened her husband and this is despicable behavior, you threatened again in the case of other victims. Offences of this type prey on vulnerable people. Immigration relies on people being properly represented, you were incompetent and greedy. You have made a good deal of money from these frauds," the judge said.

    Commenting on the decision, Deputy Immigration Services Commissioner Dr. Ian Leigh, said he was "delighted with the outcome of the case" given the seriousness of the offenses.

    "The degree of culpability is high, as is the harm they have caused. They owe a considerable amount of money to individuals, may have caused harm to unknown others and have undermined the immigration system," he said. 

    The 2011 population census recorded that Birmingham had a Pakistani origin population of more than 140,000 people, making it one of the largest overseas Pakistani population.

    It is estimated that by 2031 there will be at least 2.63 million people of Pakistani ancestry in the UK.

