Register
16:32 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event that is honouring volunteers who help refugees, in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2017.

    Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Paints Grim Future for Merkel

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    Following the CDU’s shortcomings in Hesse’s regional elections and the historically poor results of the CSU, its sister party in Bavaria, Angela Merkel announced that she would give up the party leadership. She also stated that she wouldn’t seek political office during the next national vote in 2021.

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has reflected on the dramatic loss of power by his successor Angela Merkel in the wake of her announcement that she'd decided not to seek re-election as the leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) this December. According to him, this decision would mark the beginning of the end of Merkel's chancellorship, whenever it happened.

    Schroeder, who was the head of the Social Democrats (SPD) for many years, told the German outlet Rheinische Post that the Chancellor is past her prime.  Although the 72-year-old political heavyweight gave her credit for many things, he wouldn’t “further entrust reforming Europe to her.”

    As the German outlet Die Welt reports, the former SPD politician said that he expected Friedrich Merz to succeed Merkel as the CDU leader, in a move he previously slammed as “a return to the old CDU with backward answers to the current challenges.” Merz, he argued, would hardly have "the special commitment" which would allow Chancellor Merkel to maintain her policies.

    "And I cannot imagine that — well — my party can endure everything," Schroeder predicted, hinting at a break-up of the current government coalition between the CDU/CSU and SDU at the national level.

    Schroeder described Merkel’s move as a mistake, saying the danger of snap elections is looming now. He expects that the vote would take place by the middle of next year, "at least, in early summer" 2019.

    READ MORE: Merkel Will Step Down as Chancellor by May 2019 — German Ex-Foreign Minister

    Angela Merkel announced on October 29 that she would stand down in December as chair of the CDU party and will not run again as chancellor in Germany's federal elections, due in 2021. Two separate polls have suggested that Friedrich Merz, a longtime opponent of Angela Merkel within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is a frontrunner for succeeding Germany's head of state after her departure as chancellor.

    Merz became the party’s parliamentary leader in 2000. However, after the CDU lost to Gerhard Schröder’s Social Democrats in 2002, he was dislodged by Merkel. In 2009 he left the Bundestag, and was thought to have given up public service for corporate law.

    Merz used to have the reputation of a divisive figure within the CDU; he once said: “This woman (Merkel) should never have been allowed to become chancellor.”  He is also well-known among the German public for his position on immigration — one of the key political challenges for the country.

    Even before the migrant crisis, Merz insisted that anyone wanting to live in Germany should “conform to Germany’s prevailing liberal culture,” sparking a furious national debate.

    Related:

    Merkel's Fellow Lawmakers Plan Demarche Against UN Migration Pact – Report
    Merkel: Germany to Make Efforts on Achieving Brexit Agreement Up to Last Moment
    Germany’s CDU May Return to Conservativism After Merkel's Exit – SPD Lawmaker
    Merkel Will Step Down as Chancellor by May 2019 - German Ex-Foreign Minister
    Merkel's Replacement as CDU Chair Could be Conservative Opponent Merz - Polls
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Tags:
    coalition government, resignation, elections, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Friedrich Merz, Gerhard Schroeder, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse