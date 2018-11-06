Register
13:46 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

    May Says Brexit Deal '95% Ready' Amid Reports EU Seeks Irish Backstop Compromise

    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Dublin is ready to consider a "review mechanism" for the UK's backstop agreement provided that it doesn't stipulate a right to unilaterally scrap it. The Brexit talks have reached a critical point as London and Brussels have so far failed to reach a compromise on Northern Ireland's border with the Republic of Ireland.

    Theresa May claims that Britain is nearing a Brexit divorce deal and believes that a compromise can be reached with the European Union on the Irish border issue.

    According to a statement from her spokesperson, the PM told Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that "95% of the Withdrawal Agreement was now complete" and that "she was confident that a solution could be found on the Northern Ireland backstop." The New Statesman defines the so-called backstop as "an insurance policy that there will never be a hard border on the island of Ireland."

    Meanwhile, the Times reported on Tuesday that the EU is looking to back a compromise proposal on the Irish border, citing unnamed senior EU sources. The alleged solution is an "independent mechanism" that would give Britain the right to end a temporary customs agreement with the EU.

    On Monday, Britain and Ireland signaled progress in talks over post-Brexit customs arrangements. Irish Prime Minister Varadkar told May that he was open to a "review" mechanism for the backstop on condition that the UK cannot scrap it unilaterally.

    "The Taoiseach (Prime Minister) indicated an openness to consider proposals for a review, provided that it was clear that the outcome of any such review could not involve a unilateral decision to end the backstop," the Irish government said in a statement. "He recalled the prior commitments made that the backstop must apply ‘unless and until' alternative arrangements are agreed upon.

    READ MORE: UK Politician: Britons Are Not Bothered About Possible Hard Border With Ireland

    This comes on the heels of reports in the UK media that Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab had called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to push for a backstop agreement that would include a break clause, under which Britain would have the right to pull out of an Irish border "backstop" pact after three months.

    While less than five months remain until Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union, a deal has yet to be reached on EU-UK trade relations and customs arrangements after Brexit. The key stumbling block in the negotiations is the Irish border issue. Brussels has proposed to keep Northern Ireland, part of the UK, in its customs union and single market, which would mean physical checks on goods sent to or from the UK. As May's government is a coalition between her Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, any such agreement would jeopardize her leadership.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech at the Policy Exchange in London, Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    'Absolute Stinker': BoJo Says May's Brexit Plan Would Leave UK an EU 'Colony'

    Theresa May has repeatedly rejected the European Union's push, claiming that the bloc retaining regulatory authority with respect to trade over Norther Ireland would inevitably hurt trade relations between the region and the rest of the UK. Instead, she has recently proposed to keep all of the UK in a customs union with the EU, which sought to avoid a hard border in the Irish Sea. This met with fierce opposition within her own party, as opponents saw it as the worst of all possible worlds.

    The European Union and the United Kingdom are set to resolve the remaining Brexit issues at a special EU summit on November 17. The summit should determine whether the sides are ready to sign a draft of the UK's exit bill, or whether there will be no deal at all.

    The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 next year. A transition period, which will see the UK follow the EU trade rules to smooth the path for future trade relations, will last until the end of 2020. However, the EU has recently floated the idea of extending the transition phase beyond the December, 2020 deadline over insufficient progress in talks with London.

    Related:

    Blair Urges UK Parliament to Vote Down Any Deal on Brexit, Let People Decide
    UK Pet Owners Traveling to Europe to Pay £90 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Labour Supporters Back Final Say Referendum on Brexit Outcome - Poll
    UK, Ireland Indicate a Brexit Deal on Northern Irish Backstop Is Close - Reports
    Merkel: Germany to Make Efforts on Achieving Brexit Agreement Up to Last Moment
    Tags:
    backstop solution, compromise, border, Brexit, European Union, Leo Varadkar, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse