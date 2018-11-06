Register
    EU Digital Tax Plan Will Prompt US Retaliation – Danish Minister

    © AFP 2018 / Philippe Huguen
    Earlier, the European Commission called for slapping a three-percent tax on digital revenues of internet giants. The proposal stipulates that only companies with a global annual turnover of 750 million euros and EU revenue of at least 50 million euros a year should be taxable.

    Denmark's Finance Minister Kristian Jensen has warned that Washington may retaliate against the EU's plans to introduce a three percent tax on the turnover of digital giants.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an EU ministerial meeting, he said that "of course there will be a reaction from the US."

    READ MORE: Google to Challenge Indian Income Tax Tribunal Order to Pay Taxes

    In early August, Mel Stride, the financial secretary to the UK Treasury, said that the British government is ready to proceed with unilateral measures to tackle the tax evasion of such digital giants as Google and Facebook, if the international efforts on the issue come to a standstill.

    Austria, in turn, insisted on exclusion of the sale of users' data from the activities covered by the planned tax, a proposal which was supported by France, Italy and Spain.

    In March, the European Commission proposed that EU countries should impose a three percent levy on the digital turnover of large firms such as Google and Facebook which are accused of sending its profits to countries with low taxation, such as Ireland and Luxembourg.

     

     

